BATTLING THE BOOS Harry and Meghan Struggle to Win Over the British Public Back in his homeland, beer in hand, Harry was booed by the crowd at a rugby match on Friday. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan want to be public figures. According to The Sunday Times of London, that is the point of their first joint engagements since returning to Britain.

On Thursday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Nottingham, the city where they made their first joint public appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017, to see projects at three charities supporting young people and local communities through music, film, sport, and tackling food poverty.

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“Nottingham is a really special place for them,” a “friend” told the paper, “and they are looking forward to getting back out there into the community, together.” The royals tend not to announce their jobs in advance these days to minimize security issues. It seems slightly odd that the Sussexes are doing so.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a hit with the crowds on their first visit to Nottingham, in 2017. They married in May the following year, since when the tide of opinion has turned steadily against them. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“Public figures” is a carefully chosen phrase. When the king had the Lord Chamberlain remind everyone that the Sussexes are not working royals (indeed, that they are “akin” to private citizens), their office professed itself “surprised” and made it clear they would rather be described as… public figures. Thursday is the phrase made flesh: a program of engagements for the faux king and queen, cameras flashing.

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There is just one problem. The public has spent the past fortnight telling the Sussexes exactly what they think of them.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in the stands during the match between Leicester Tigers and Gloucester at Welford Road Stadium on Oct. 9, 2026 in Leicester, England. David Rogers/Getty Images

On Friday night, Harry went to watch a rugby match in Leicester, where Leicester Tigers were playing Gloucester. It was a private night out, a pint of beer carefully positioned in his hand. Twenty-eight minutes in, his face filled the big screen, and the crowd booed.

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The boos were clearly audible on TNT Sports’ live broadcast. “Some boos there,” said commentator Nick Mullins, who got back to the rugby as fast as he could. TNT’s live blog filed the moment as, “Indifferent reception for Prince Harry,” which is certainly one way of putting it.

Harry at the Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, Oct. 9, 2026. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

That this happened at the rugby, Harry’s game, the sport he watched as a boy with his mother and of whose governing body he was patron until he left royal life, will have been painful. The rugby match was for the Slater Cup, named for Ed Slater, the former Leicester and Gloucester player who has motor neuron disease. If any crowd in England was going to give Harry the benefit of the doubt, it was this one.

Boos are the stuff of royal nightmares. When the tabloids attack, Harry can take them to court. When Buckingham Palace sends a chilly letter, he can blame the men in gray suits. The entire Sussex story depends on the idea that the press and the courtiers are the problem, and that the British people are still on his side. The boos at Leicester were the people’s verdict. This is not a media conspiracy.

Harry in the stands during the match between Leicester Tigers and Gloucester Rugby at Welford Road Stadium on Oct. 9, 2026 in Leicester, England. David Rogers/Getty Images

This isn’t the press. It mirrored a moment just under a year ago, when Harry and Meghan were booed at Dodger Stadium when their faces flashed up on the big screen. He has now been booed in the stands of his adopted home and in the stands of his real one.

Harry and Meghan look on in the third inning between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers in October 2025. This was their first experience of being booed by a crowd. Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there was the school trip. One of the recent “public engagements” on the Duke’s media schedule, a visit to a school in Birmingham, ended with Harry being mocked by the pupils and told, on camera, to F off. These were annoyed kids who felt their space had been invaded, who had “six cameras” shoved in their faces so that the Duke could be seen doing good.

Harry shakes hands with a student on a visit to Ninestiles School, in Birmingham, Sept. 18, 2026. Aaron Chown/via REUTERS

Their office then complained that photographers near the Sussex children’s school were dangerous and unacceptable, while raising no apparent objection to photographers at the Falkland Arms pub in Great Tew. Many people simply don’t feel any of this is authentic. Everything is staged for the cameras; everything is an obsession with how it will land. That is how the American tabloids do things, and it works there. It does not work here.

It is all of a piece with the six weeks since they arrived: the private jet; the push for taxpayer-funded security (which a Mail on Sunday poll found just 2 percent of the public supports); the children changing schools after two days; the professed surprise at the Lord Chamberlain’s letter.

Meghan promoting her $148 advent calendar. As Ever

And through it all, not a word of contrition.

That is the heart of it. Harry and Meghan went on Oprah and told the world that the royal family, one of the last institutions in Britain that people still revere, was racist, cruel and happy to lie; that his father the king, and brother (and heir to the throne) William were trapped; that silence was betrayal; that the family had got into bed with the devil.

Nobody who saw it will forget Meghan’s curtsy on Netflix three months after the queen died. The British people have formed a human chain around the institution, for all its faults, and their message is simple: by attacking the royal family, you are attacking us, and we do not forgive that.

Instead of an apology, the Sussexes are doubling down. Only this week, a source close to the couple dismissed as “nonsense” a report that they were preparing to say sorry for the Oprah interview. Harry said as much himself to The Guardian last year. On Tuesday, Meghan put the king’s 5-year-old granddaughter, seventh in line to the throne, in a commercial for jam.

Compare Friday in Belfast, where William and Catherine turned up unannounced and were cheered to the rafters.

Six years ago Harry held one of the best hands anybody has ever been dealt: a prince, a soldier, Diana’s son, a man who could fill a stadium with cheers. Today he is a man so widely disliked that he gets booed.

He still has a choice. He can apologize properly, publicly, ideally without a Netflix crew in the room and not for money, and a small but significant percentage of the country would, I believe, give him a second chance. If he will not, then Friday night is his future: a man in the stands with a pint in his hand, desperately hoping the camera doesn’t find him, as he and Meghan may find out on Thursday.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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