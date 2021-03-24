Prince Harry Gets Another New Role as Commissioner on ‘Information Disorder’ Report
COMPANY MAN
Another day, another new job for Prince Harry. Less than 24 hours after it was revealed he was joining a Silicon Valley mental-health startup as “chief impact officer,” Harry has said he is joining the nonprofit Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner. Harry joins 14 other commissioners and three co-chairs, including Katie Couric and Kathryn Murdoch, the co-founder and president of Quadrivium and daughter-in-law of Rupert Murdoch. In January, Kathryn and her husband, James Murdoch, issued a rare joint statement directly criticizing his father’s businesses for their “ongoing denial” on the issue of climate change. Harry has long accused the media of peddling inaccurate stories abut him and his family, although this week he and his wife admitted to The Daily Beast that they themselves misrepresented an informal exchange of vows three days prior to their televised nuptials as a “backyard wedding” in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “As I’ve said, the experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.