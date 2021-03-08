Prince Harry Says a ‘Big Part’ of Why He Left the U.K. Was Because It Was Racist
In previously unaired clips from the bombshell royal interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry said racism was “a large part” of his decision to leave the U.K. He said he was warned by a friend who knew several newspaper editors that the media would destroy his life. Harry said he was told by the friend that the U.K was “bigoted.” Harry said he pushed back against that characterization, saying, “The U.K. is not bigoted, the U.K. press is bigoted. Specifically the tabloids. Is that what you mean?” Harry said his friend replied, “No, the U.K. is bigoted.” Harry added: “I completely disagree, but unfortunately if the source of information is inherently corrupt, or racist, or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society.”
Meghan said in another clip that members of the royal family were dismissive about the racist abuse she faced and said it was of a different order to Kate, for example, being mocked as “Waity Katie.” Meghan said: “The family would comfortably say, ‘We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude.’ Rude and racist are not the same.”