Prince Harry Writes Foreword to Book for Kids of Frontline Workers Killed by COVID

Read it at Associated Press
Prince Harry penned the introduction to a book aimed at consoling the grieving children of frontline workers killed by the coronavirus, an excerpt of which was published Saturday. Drawing on his experience after the death of his mother Princess Diana, Harry wrote in Chris Connaughton’s Hospital on the Hill, “While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone. When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time, I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”