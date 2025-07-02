The Prince of Darkness Is Launching a Makeup Collection for Grown-Up Goth Kids

If you want a makeup line to give you eyeshadow as black as your heart, look no further than Ozzy Osbourne’s latest beauty venture. Ahead of his Back to the Beginning concert with Black Sabbath, which is rumored to be the band’s final performance, rock music’s longtime prince of darkness teamed up with Jolie Beauty to launch a line of makeup and cosmetics fit for anyone seeking that heavy-metal aesthetics.

On July 1, the U.K.-based, alt-rock-themed makeup brand took to Instagram to announce and express excitement for the upcoming collaboration.

“We’re not slowing down, this collab’s a one-way ticket on the Crazy Train. No brakes. No rules. Just pure, unfiltered rock ‘n’ glam mayhem🤘,” Jolie announced in a post to fans that the waitlist for the highly anticipated release is now open. While a release date and details on specific products that will appear in the collection remain unannounced, Jolie promised to release more information on July 9.

Ozzy Osbourne in his makeup heyday circa 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jolie Cashmore, the CEO of Jolie Beauty, the Birmingham, England-based brand that shares the same hometown as the Black Sabbath frontman, expressed how much of an honor it was to collaborate with a legend amongst the gothic and alternative scene.

“To be given this opportunity by the Osbourne team is just a dream come true,” said the CEO in a video posted to Facebook. “It’s so amazing that they’ve chosen an independent, small Birmingham brand for this.”

Ozzy Osbourne X Jolie Beauty is coming 🦇🖤 CEO Jolie Cashmore talks about what it means to a small independent Birmingham makeup brand. Posted by Jolie Beauty on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

From biting the head off a live bat on stage to snorting a line of live ants, there isn’t much Osbourne hasn’t done, including a brief previous venture into the makeup world when he released a since-discontinued collection in 2022 with Rock and Roll Beauty. The Ozzy Osbourne Collection featured a range of 21 gothic-inspired products, including eyeshadow palettes shaped like coffins and bats with shadow names like Zombie Stomp, Iron Man, and CrazyTrain, scented candles meant for “conjuring the spirit of rock gods,” and Ozzy-inspired temporary tattoos.

The 2022 collaboration between Rock and Roll Beauty and Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty/Rock and Roll Beauty

In recent years, Osbourne has stepped away from the spotlight after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. However, this isn’t stopping the 76-year-old, as he plans to take the stage with Black Sabbath for the first time in 20 years, with what will reportedly be the band’s final performance.

A more recent appearance of Ozzy Osbourne when the singer spoke at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2024. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro