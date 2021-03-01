Prince Philip Moves Hospitals Two Weeks After Being Admitted for Unspecified Infection
‘REMAINS COMFORTABLE’
Prince Philip has been moved to a new hospital, two weeks after he was first admitted to treat an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The 99-year-old arrived at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in central London on Feb. 16, but was moved on Monday to St. Bartholomew’s hospital, which is also in central London. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the duke will carry on with his infection treatment at the second hospital, and added that he will also “undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.” The palace said: “The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.” According to The Guardian, Philip was shielded by umbrellas as he entered a waiting ambulance to take him to his new hospital.