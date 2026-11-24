The future king may need to take drastic action to keep the royal family intact.

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Prince William’s best bet for keeping the royal family intact once he takes the crown is to strip his brother’s family of their titles, argues journalist Samara Gill.

Appearing on The Royalist podcast, Gill tells host Tom Sykes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel “entitled” to return to the royal family after their Hollywood exodus because they maintain their royal titles.

“I think that the sooner, rather than later, that William can actually strip them of [their titles] will be better for everyone involved,” the royal commentator says.

“I’m sure Harry won’t see it as that, but it will liberate him, and he’ll be able to go off and do what he wants to do.”

William may need to thwart his brother's plot to return to the royal family after their disgraceful exit. TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Harry and Meghan “pined for the children to have titles,” she adds. “They’re obsessed with them. They won’t admit it, but in my view, they are absolutely obsessed with their titles, and they won’t give them up easily.”

Sykes noted earlier that King Charles had shown how easily royal titles can be revoked when he stripped those of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

All of the former prince's royal titles were stripped by his brother, King Charles, late last year over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Phil Noble/Reuters

“All that happens is that Charles writes a letter saying Prince Andrew is no longer an HRH or a prince,” Sykes tells Gill. “He sends it to the London Gazette—basically the classifieds of the London Gazette—it gets published and poof,” Sykes adds. “Andrew’s HRH, his princely title, is gone. And that’s how easy it is.”

He continues, “And I think having seen how easy it was, I think that there is now a real hunger for this to now be extended to other members of the non-working royal family—especially those who seem to be bringing the royal family into disrepute and making the whole show a bit of a laughingstock. Or as you put it in your piece, a circus.”

The Sussexes left their home in California this year to return to the U.K., despite departing on poor terms. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Sykes argues that it was a “mistake” for Charles to allow Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, to use the prince and princess titles. He says the decision was “unfair” to them and will make leading a normal life more difficult.

“Meghan has trademarked Lilibet Diana pretty much the moment she was born,” Gill says. “You can see that, without those titles, it’s just Lilibet Diana—not, you know, princess, etc,” she says.

“There is huge commercial value in them having those titles. And I think Meghan is fully aware of that,” Gill adds. “She will want to use it, I mean, just like she has used her own status and also Harry’s in order to cash massively in on it.”

Gill says the titles are less about the children’s status within the royal family than “what they can do for them in the future, monetarily.”

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie with Harry, as seen in a photo on Meghan's Instagram. Instagram/@meghan

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Sussexes for comment.

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