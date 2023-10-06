Prince William Jokes at Royal Appearance: ‘Who’s Pinching My Bottom?’
COURT JESTER
Prince William showed his fun side while taking a group photo during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Wales. In a video posted on TikTok, William asked, “Who’s pinching my bottom?” as he posed next to his wife, Kate Middleton, and a number of locals, causing the crowd to erupt in laughter. The couple were in Wales in honor of Black History Month and the 75th anniversary of the ship HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival in London, which transported 1,000 people from the Caribbean to the U.K. The TikTok also included a throwback to the late Queen Elizabeth II cracking a joke at the G7 Summit in 2021 while taking a socially-distanced photo with world leaders, pondering aloud, “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”