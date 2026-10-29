DREAM GIFT Splurge on Your Favorite People This Holiday Season With Beautiful, Luxurious Loungewear This eco-friendly loungewear with hand-painted designs from Printfresh will be the MVP of her gift pile. Printfresh

Gifting is personal, but there are universal truths. Expensive isn’t always better. Candles are good in a pinch. And luxe, comfortable, stylish pajamas are always a hit. Printfresh—home of original, unique prints—has every woman on your list covered. The brand’s eco-friendly pajamas are size inclusive (XXS–6X, with petite and tall options in many styles) and feature original designs hand painted by the Printfresh team. Get an early jump on holiday shopping and snag $20 off your first $100 order.

Promotions, birthdays, Fridays: she’s the woman that toasts to it all. This lavender eco satin set is printed with vintage-inspired caviar tins and bubbly flutes of champagne. The relaxed-fit top is complemented by high-rise, wide-leg pants with deep pockets.

Printfresh $ 228 Rittenhouse Set in Champagne & Caviar Buy At Printfresh

If she loves the holidays, this loungewear set was made for her. It comes in a classic, seasonal red and features jolly chickens that bring festive charm. The slightly boxy button-down top pairs with pocketed wide-leg pants. It will be her go-to loungewear all season long.

Printfresh $ 228 Soho Set in Holiday Hens Buy At Printfresh

This is for the friend who loves to say “this old thing?” about the most glamorous clothing you’ve ever seen in person. The Bagheera is a full-length leopard print robe with a drapey fit and lace trim for extra “oompf.” She may own a robe, but it’s definitely not as nice as this one.

Printfresh $ 248 Lace Robe in Bagheera Buy At Printfresh

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