DEVASTATING Private Jet Plummets Into Residential Area of Palm Beach Authorities described the fiery wreck as a “mass casualty incident.” PBC Fire Rescue, X # 1

A Learjet 60 jet with nine people onboard crashed into a South Florida mobile home park around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday. The private jet had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and was headed to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas when it suddenly took a nosedive and crashed into a massive fireball. It went down at about 350 feet per second before hitting the ground in Palm Beach, Florida, just four miles south of Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach. President Trump had departed from the airport just over an hour before the crash. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The New York Post reports that at least one trailer was demolished in the collision. Video shows the plane smashing into the ground, erupting into flames, and making a noise so loud witnesses said “it sounded like a missile.” The plane also clipped a tree and knocked power lines on its way down. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described the wreck as a “mass casualty incident.”

A Learjet 60 private jet, en route from Texas to the Bahamas, crashed near Palm Beach this afternoon.



The aircraft was in a steep dive at the time of the crash, descending at more than 30k feet per minute. pic.twitter.com/1fjqcbtZFe — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 1, 2026

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