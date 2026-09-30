TRAGIC END Pro Skier Swept 1,300 Feet to Her Death in Avalanche The 29-year-old was skiing with her husband when the snow gave way. JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

French professional skier Juliette Willmann has died after an avalanche sent her plunging more than 1,300 feet down a mountain in Argentina. The 29-year-old was skiing with her husband, Pierre-Idris Mehdi, 30, on Cerro Crestón in the Patagonian Andes when the snow gave way shortly after midday on Tuesday. The couple were caught in the slide at around 10,171 feet and carried hundreds of feet downhill. Willmann was eventually buried beneath roughly five feet of snow. A distress signal was activated about 15 minutes later, triggering a major rescue operation involving mountain specialists, police, medics and national park officials. The pair were located several hours later, around 5 p.m. Mehdi survived and was taken for medical treatment. Willmann was found unresponsive and could not be revived despite repeated CPR attempts. Willmann was an accomplished freeride and ski mountaineering athlete who competed on the Freeride World Tour between 2019 and 2022. An investigation into the fatal avalanche has been launched.

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