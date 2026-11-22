ON-AIR SCARE Pro Soccer Player Collapses During Live TV Interview The game was played in extremely hot and humid conditions. Luisa Gonzalez/Luisa Gonzalez, Reuters # 2

An Argentine soccer captain fainted on live TV just minutes after his team won in a final in Barranquilla, Colombia. Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes, 32, collapsed while answering a question about the match Saturday against Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro. “Now it’s time to enjoy it with my teammates, be thankful for what we’ve experienced...” Paredes said before he fell. The journalist interviewing him unsuccessfully tried to break his fall. The soccer star was treated on the field, then stood up and waved to the applauding crowd as he jogged to the locker room. In a social media post on Saturday, seen by The Athletic, Paredes said it was just “dizziness” and thanked those who wished him well. The game was played in extremely hot and humid conditions, and Paredes was subbed off in the 57th minute. “He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling,” Boca head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena told Argentine media outlet Ole after the game.

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