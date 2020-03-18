Professional Tennis Season Suspended Through Early June Due to Coronavirus
The Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association announced that the professional tennis season will be suspended until June amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the two organizations said that all scheduled ATP and WTA tournaments in their Spring clay-court swing would not take place as scheduled—including tournaments in Spain, Italy, Germany, and France. “At this time, tournaments taking place from 8 June 2020 onwards are still planning to go ahead as per the published schedule,” the statement read. The organizations said player rankings would be frozen between now and June 7, and they were currently assessing how they would preserve this season’s tennis calendar. “The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to professional tennis demand greater collaboration than ever from everyone in the tennis community in order for the sport to move forward collectively in the best interest of players, tournaments and fans,” they wrote.