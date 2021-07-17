Jan. 6 Deniers Protest at D.C. Jail to Call for Rioters’ Release

A small group of protesters gathered Saturday outside the Washington, D.C. Central Detention Facility in support of those who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, calling them “victims” and “prisoners of Joe Biden.” One woman chanted, “Free those guys in prison! They’re not criminals!” One couple told NBC4 that they had traveled from Idaho for the protest. Another said that those who participated in the insurrection “are not violent people,” contrary to available video footage and the death of multiple people during the riot.