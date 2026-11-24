BLOCK FRIDAY Proton’s Privacy-First VPN Plan Is 70% Off for Black Friday Proton VPN just dropped its biggest sale of the year. gahsoon/Getty Images

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Black Friday is undoubtedly one of the best times of year to score steep discounts on everything from big-ticket tech splurges to everyday essentials, but it’s also a great time to upgrade your digital security for less. If you’re looking to invest in a secure VPN without paying full price, Proton VPN is offering new users a whopping 70 percent off its two-year plan for Black Friday.

While VPNs (virtual private networks) are supposed to protect your online privacy by encrypting your internet traffic, not all VPNs are created equal. In fact, your VPN could be compromising the very privacy it’s supposed to protect. According to a study conducted by Proton, 85 percent of VPN apps available in the U.S. contain trackers. Plus, some VPN apps are owned by companies based in countries where local laws may compel them to share user data with government authorities. Proton VPN Proton VPN See At Proton VPN If you’re looking for a more transparent alternative, Proton VPN is a solid choice, especially at its current Black Friday price. The Switzerland-based company operates under the country’s stringent privacy protection laws and follows a zero-logs policy, meaning it doesn’t record or store your browsing activity. And its apps are open source (meaning anyone can inspect the code) and independently audited by third parties. Fortunately, improved privacy doesn’t have to come at the expense of performance. With over 20,000 servers across 140 countries, Proton VPN boasts an extensive server network with high-speed connections. Whether you’re looking to switch VPN providers or have been putting off investing in one altogether, Black Friday is an excellent time to leap. Right now, new users can score 70 percent off a two-year Proton VPN plan. If you’re still on the fence, you can also try a free version of Proton VPN before committing to a paid subscription.

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