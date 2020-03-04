Sikh Priest Paralyzed in Temple Shooting Dies 8 Years Later

Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The 2012 attack on a Sikh temple in Wisconsin by a white supremacist has claimed another life. Punjab Singh, a priest, died this week, eight years after he was paralyzed by a bullet, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. While Singh, 72, survived the attack, he spent the rest of his life in a nursing facility, able only to blink to communicate. “People should know that until the day he died he embodied optimism,” Pardeep Kaleka, executive director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, told the newspaper. Six other people were killed in the attack, and the gunman killed himself.