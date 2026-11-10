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GOING APE

Putin, 74, Gets Bizarre Monkey Boost in Quest to Cheat Death

The Russian president’s obsession with extending his lifespan has taken an unusual turn.

Vladimir Putin is facing serious setbacks as Ukraine hammers Russian infrastructure.

MAXIM SHIPENKOV/via REUTERS

By Martha McHardy

Vladimir Putin has enlisted thousands of aging monkeys in a bid to cheat death by unlocking the secrets of longevity.

Mikhail Kovalchuk, a longtime Putin ally who runs the Moscow-based Kurchatov Institute, one of Russia’s largest state research centers, is overseeing research into the biological mechanisms of aging, with the ultimate aim of understanding how humans might extend their lives.

The project involves examining more than 7,000 monkeys, including an unusual cohort of elderly animals aged between 20 and 30. Researchers are carrying out extensive biochemical, structural, vascular, and neurological examinations to track the aging process and identify what happens to the body as it grows old.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
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“We are now screening elderly monkeys to look at all stages of aging,” Kovalchuk told reporters at the Kurchatov Genomic Forum in Moscow, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Kovalchuk has long been regarded as a close friend and informal scientific adviser to Putin, particularly on genetics and other cutting-edge research. His brother, billionaire banker Yury Kovalchuk, is also among the Russian leader’s most powerful and longstanding associates.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - 2026/10/26: Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the Kurchatov Institute Research Center, seen during the presentation of the new magazine "Politics" at the International Multimedia Press Center, in Moscow. Media representatives, diplomats, and political analysts convened at the Russia Today (Rossiya Segodnya) International Multimedia Press Center for the presentation of Politika ("Politics"), a new international affairs magazine. Designed as a platform for global decision-makers to analyze key domestic and foreign policy developments, the inaugural launch highlighted Russia's expanding media ties with partners across the Global South and featured discussions on multipolar diplomacy, state sovereignty, and economic security. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the Kurchatov Institute Research Center, is a close ally of Putin.

SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Putin, who turned 74 last month and has battled rumors about his health for years, has long been fascinated by the idea of dramatically extending human life.

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In 2025, the Russian leader was caught on a hot microphone discussing the possibility of humans living to 150 during a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a summit in Beijing.

“Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become,” Putin told the two leaders, suggesting advances in biotechnology could fundamentally change the limits of human existence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin observes an exhibition

Putin’s health has been the subject of intense speculation for years.

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“People used to rarely live to 70, but now at 70 you are still a child,” he added.

Xi appeared receptive to the idea, telling Putin, “In this century, it’s anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old.”

Putin has also spoken openly about extreme longevity at other public appearances.

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Sberbank's CEO German Gref, visits an exhibition of the AI Journey international AI (Artificial intelligence) conference in Moscow on November 19, 2025. Russia's anthropomorphic AI-equipped robot developed by technology company Sber was presented to the Russian leader. (Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
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At an AI exhibition in Moscow in 2025, after watching a dancing robot perform, the Russian president mused about the possibility of reaching 150 himself.

“It is probably possible to reach 150,” he said. “But, first of all, it will always be too few, just like with money. Always.”

At the same exhibition, Putin declined a health check from an AI-powered “smart cash machine,” which its creators claim can assess users’ health by measuring their pulse and blood pressure.

“I recently had my annual check-up,” said Putin, echoing Donald Trump’s tendency to dismiss questions about his health.

“It took two and a half days, including an overnight stay at the clinic. Thank God, everything is fine.”

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Martha McHardy
Martha McHardyReporter

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