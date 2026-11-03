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HUSH HUSH

Putin Busted Plotting Massive Election Day Blitz

The rest of the world is looking the other way.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

By Harry Thompson

Vladimir Putin’s big midterm plot has been exposed by Ukrainian intelligence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU) had unearthed plans to launch massive attacks against his country while the rest of the world was focusing on the U.S. elections.

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“We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country—primarily targeting energy and logistics,” Zelensky said Monday in a statement shared by the SZRU.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not pictured), in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Zelensky urged the West to act in his statement.

Lisi Niesner/Reuters

“The assumption is basically that tomorrow the world will be watching the American midterms, and what is happening here in Ukraine, along with our difficulties with air defense and Patriot missiles, will be overlooked.”

Ukraine has a shortage of air defenses, with lower rates of deliveries coming from the U.S. under President Donald Trump than under his predecessor, Joe Biden.

In his statement, Zelensky also applied pressure on Trump directly, saying, “We must put pressure on Russia in such a way that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this, the world can do this.”

Police officers and rescuers carry a person found under debris of an underground shelter at a compound of a local school, which was used as a humanitarian aid hub and was hit by a Russian airstrike in the frontline town of Komyshuvakha, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Zelensky said 33 people were killed in a Russian attack on a school being used as an aid center in Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

Stringer/Reuters

Zelensky’s statement may leave a bitter taste in Trump’s mouth for another reason.

Trump has faced increasing pressure from an affordability crisis driven by soaring gas and grocery prices. In a bid to lower energy costs before Tuesday’s midterms, Trump pushed for what the White House called an energy ceasefire. The plan aimed to prevent Moscow and Kyiv from attacking each other’s energy infrastructure.

It was a doubly attractive prospect for Trump, who could have bragged about a tangible step toward peace and about helping lower global energy costs.

It didn’t pay off. Ukraine said it knew nothing of the agreement but said it would honor it if Russia did. Russia replied by carrying out a series of strikes on energy infrastructure that killed dozens.

Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Zelensky said more attacks were planned.

Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

In his statement, Zelensky spelled out in black and white how far that ceasefire is from reality.

“This year, the Russians have adopted a new tactic—they are striking not only power generation facilities but also carrying out many strikes against power grids, against energy distribution infrastructure,” he said. “There is a lot of restoration work to do, and new strikes keep coming. Dozens of strikes a day.

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“Our energy workers and repair crews are doing an outstanding job, carrying out an enormous amount of work. Right now, the speed of restoration is just as important as having missiles for air defense systems.”

It comes after Kyiv’s drones set Russia’s Slavneft-YANOS refinery in the city of Yaroslavl ablaze overnight on Tuesday.

Independent Telegram channel Astra said that, in the aftermath, at least seven separate fires were visible.

Satellite imagery shows the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, in Novokuybyshevsk, Samara region, Russia, October 31, 2026. Pléiades Neo © Airbus DS 2026 /Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Ukraine continues to hit Russian refineries. Seen here, a strike in Novokuybyshevsk.

Pléiades Neo © Airbus DS 2026/via Reuters

Ukraine has orchestrated a brutal blitz of Russia’s energy infrastructure that has rocked its economy and led to Trump becoming frustrated with Zelensky for the impact it is having on global energy markets.

The scale of the problem was put into context on Friday, when Ukrainian intelligence claimed that a Russian SU-57 fighter had crashed because it had been filled up with low-quality fuel.

“One of the reasons why engines of this type can explode or suffer catastrophic failure is poor-quality fuel,” it said.

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Harry Thompson
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