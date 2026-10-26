BAY FOR BLOOD Putin Goon Issues Bloodthirsty Plea to Trump The top Kremlin goon blatantly made a jaw-dropping demand. Alex Wroblewski/Pool via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin’s second-in-command has begged President Donald Trump to put a hit on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and prime minister who remains one of Putin’s closest allies, delivered a vicious online tirade telling Trump to order the assassination of Zelensky, whom he called a “festering green parasite.”

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“What should Trump do with such a ‘son of a b---h?’ American history itself offers a solution,” he wrote on the Kremlin-backed social media site Max, according to the Daily Mail and RBC-Ukraine. “All he has to do is summon the secretary of war and the CIA director and tell them to take care of this ‘unfortunate little problem.’”

He continued, “After all, the man does far more damage to Trump’s real interests than all the fallout from Trump’s imaginary grievances against Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran combined. The how, where, and by what means are irrelevant.”

Now the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Medvedev formerly served as the nation's president from 2008 to 2012 and as prime minister from 2012 to 2020. Yekaterina Shtukina/via REUTERS

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, asked why Trump should “have any reason to like the twitchy little bloodsucker.”

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He said that Zelensky “pestered Trump like a fat green fly, rudely demanding money and weapons to keep the war against Russia going” and “manipulated” Western leaders “working day in and day out to turn them against Trump and his team.”

Trump has begun turning his back on Zelensky in favor of Putin. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Furthermore, he said the Ukrainian leader “repeatedly told Trump and his aides to get lost whenever they floated proposals for negotiating an end to the conflict” and that “through his reckless behavior, brought the United States and NATO to the brink of a global nuclear confrontation with Russia.”

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“In short, the Kiev scumbag regularly spits straight in the face of the US president, ignoring his demands and turning influential Americans [and not-so-influential Europeans] against him,” Medvedev said. “To this festering green parasite, the president of the United States is a nobody. Which doesn’t stop him and his entire Nazi gang from repeatedly fleecing the Americans for enormous sums of money.”

Trump met with Zelensky at the U.N. General Assembly last month, but has since criticized him publicly. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

“So much for ‘he may be a son of a b---h, but he’s our son of a b---h,’” he concluded.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The Kremlin goon’s diatribe came not long after Trump’s own special envoy, Steve Witkoff, praised Putin during a meeting in St. Petersburg last week, calling the brutal dictator a “humanitarian.”

“You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian,” he told Putin. “You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that. I commend you, and I thank you again.”

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It also comes amid the 80-year-old president’s frequent and aggressive criticisms of Zelensky, whom he blames for the war that Putin started in 2022.

Trump has called for Zelensky to be replaced as peace negotiator and even as Ukraine’s president, while simultaneously lauding Russia and saying the superpower has “been fine on Ukraine” and “haven’t been doing much” when it comes to wartime aggression.

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