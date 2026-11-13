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Putin Hit With New Crisis on Kremlin’s Doorstep

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, has opened an investigation into the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2026.

Sputnik/Sergei Bulkin/Pool via Reuters

By Ewan Palmer

Russia has been rocked by a second car bomb attack in as many days, targeting high-profile individuals.

Sergei Zavorotniy, who was once a spokesperson for former pro-Russian Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, was injured in an explosion on Friday in Moscow, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported.

Azarov has been living in Russia since fleeing Ukraine amid anti-government protests in 2014, during which pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was removed from power. Azarov told Russia’s state news agency TASS that he had no information about the car bomb in the Russian capital beyond confirming that Zavorotniy had survived.

Police officers work at the site of a car explosion which wounded Sergei Zavorotniy, a former spokesman for the pro-Russian former prime minister of Ukraine, Mykola Azarov (2010-2014), in Moscow, Russia, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova

Police officers work at the site of a car explosion that wounded Sergei Zavorotniy, a former spokesman for the pro-Russian former prime minister of Ukraine, Mykola Azarov (2010-2014), in Moscow, Nov. 13, 2026.

Yulia Morozova/REUTERS

On Thursday, a car bomb attack also killed a senior Russian military colonel in St. Petersburg.

The identity of the Russian military official has not been confirmed, although Ukrainian monitoring channel Supernova suggested the victim could be Col. Andrei Khodykin, Col. Dmitry Lobodin, or Col. Viktor Pozdnyakov, all of whom served in the 6th Army.

Russian news outlet Fontanka reported that a 31-year-old male suspect planted the bomb on the underside of the colonel’s car after surveilling him for around a month. The suspect has since fled Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military has been hit by a string of killings of high-ranking officers this year, which the Kremlin has blamed on Ukraine.

In this pool photograph taken on September 19, 2024 and distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Tkachuk (2L), co-founder of Yekaterinburg-based drone manufacturer Uraldronzavod, and other participants pose for a photo during the Russian leader's visit to the Special Technology Centre in Saint Petersburg. The CEO of a Russian drone factory has been seriously wounded in a "car explosion", Russian state media reported on August 5, 2026, in what appeared to be a second assassination attempt on a Russian defence official in days. (Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Vladimir Tkachuk, the head of defense contractor Uraldronzavod, was also killed in a car bomb attack, in August.

Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In August, a Russian serviceman identified as Maj. Sergei Sechkov was killed in another bomb blast in St. Petersburg, which also injured his wife.

The spate of assassinations of Russian military officers is said to have alarmed Sechkov. He reportedly told his superiors that he feared he could be targeted next and regularly checked his vehicle before driving.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is struggling to conceal the mounting death toll in Ukraine.
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Sechkov had been accused of committing war crimes during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including deliberately targeting Ukrainian civilians with missile and bombing attacks.

Damir Davydov, a general in the supply department of the Russian military’s main missile and artillery directorate, was also killed in a car bomb attack just outside Moscow in June.

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Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now dragged on for more than four and a half years.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Russia’s monthly losses in the conflict are almost equal to the total number of U.S. troops killed in Vietnam.

“The U.S. in 14 years, in Vietnam, lost 56,000. Here in one month, Russia, dead or seriously wounded, 40,000,” Rutte said at the Atlantic Future Forum on Wednesday.

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