Putin Humiliated as His Crown Jewel Is Hit Amid Record Drone Blitz
The Russian president’s prized bridge to occupied Crimea has been attacked for the fourth time.
Vladimir Putin’s $3.6 billion bridge to Crimea has been struck in a Ukrainian drone attack.
The 12-mile crossing—built on Putin’s orders after Russia seized Crimea in 2014—has been closed to traffic, with Russian reports saying several passenger trains heading to the peninsula have been delayed while officials assess the damage.
Confirming the attack on the Kerch Bridge, Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed leader of Crimea, said restrictions would remain in place until at least midday.
Ukrainian monitoring channel Crimean Wind claimed one of the bridge’s arches took a direct hit, though Moscow has not disclosed how badly the crossing was damaged, and that has yet to be independently confirmed.
The bridge has always been about more than getting cars and trains across the Kerch Strait, for the Russian president, who built it after annexing Crimea in 2014, and drove a truck across it at its May 2018 opening.
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The project was supposed to cement Russia’s control over Crimea, while giving Moscow a vital supply route for its troops. But this has made the bridge an obvious target for Ukraine, which has repeatedly found ways to hit it.
The first major attack came in October 2022, when a truck bomb destroyed the road and set fire to a train packed with fuel, killing four people. Two months later, Putin drove a Mercedes across the bridge in an apparent attempt to show that the damage was not as serious as feared.
Ukrainian naval drones struck the crossing for a second time in July 2023, again damaging the road and killing a married couple.
But June 2025 saw Ukraine’s most elaborate operation on the bridge, as its SBU intelligence service claimed to have spent months planting more than a ton of explosives underneath it, before setting them off, claiming the blast had badly damaged its underwater supports.
Monday’s strike was part of a major Ukrainian drone campaign against Russian targets, including fuel and military facilities, as Moscow continued its own attacks on Ukrainian cities.
President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Sunday that his forces’ strikes had disabled more than 55 percent of Russia’s oil-refining capacity, a figure that could not be independently confirmed.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted 1,336 Ukrainian drones overnight, the largest number reported since Putin launched his full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed approximately 600 drones had been sent toward the capital region, including 191 intercepted on their approach to the city.
Those figures have also not been independently verified.
The assault sparked fires at four industrial facilities in the southern Russian city of Azov, with reports of fires near oil storage facilities.
And a 59-year-old man was killed in the Bryansk region when an explosive dropped by a drone struck his vehicle, while at least six people were reported injured in Krasnodar.
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