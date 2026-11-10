Putin Humiliated as Staggering Blow Is Exposed
Ukraine has exacted the perfect revenge on the Kremlin.
Ukrainian long-range drone attacks on refineries are obliterating Russia’s oil-producing capacity in a new setback for the Kremlin.
Three sources told Reuters that Russia’s oil-producing capacity has been reduced by 30 percent as a result of Ukrainian strikes over the last few weeks.
According to the report, Ukrainian strikes have hit nine of Russia’s 35 major refineries since late October, reducing Russia’s total oil refining capacity from around 700,000 metric tons, or 5 million barrels, a day, to 300,000 metric tons, or 2.2 million barrels.
After an “energy ceasefire” announced by Trump quickly collapsed in October, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil refineries and logistics depots.
Ukraine is hitting Russian refineries in multiple attacks weekly, with Russian officials confirming on Monday that Kyiv had attacked Russia’s second-biggest refinery, the Kirishov Refinery, causing large explosions.
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In the past fortnight alone, Ukraine has successfully struck refineries in Afipsky, Ryazan, Saratov, and Kstovo, massively disrupting oil production.
The strikes are an embarrassment for Putin, who is facing a mounting energy crisis because of the damage to Russia’s refining capacity. Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, has been forced to import oil from abroad and is banning jet fuel exports.
The strikes have hampered Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, causing frontline fuel shortages and spiking domestic inflation and oil prices, with long queues at Russian gas stations. The strikes are also contributing to Russia’s struggle to meet fuel export targets agreed with Trump.
In response, Russia has launched waves of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian targets.
Trump had sought to pressure Ukraine to halt strikes ahead of the midterms, seeking to pin blame on Kyiv for spiking U.S. domestic gas prices, which were really caused by his war with Iran.
But Ukraine has stepped up the campaign after the October ceasefire collapsed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky telling reporters Monday that Russia’s energy infrastructure was a legitimate wartime target.
He blamed Moscow for the latest round of fighting, saying Russia had “refused the de-escalation steps that our partners talked about.”
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