PITY THE FUEL Putin Humiliated as Staggering Blow Is Exposed Ukraine has exacted the perfect revenge on the Kremlin. Sergei Savostyanov/via REUTERS

Ukrainian long-range drone attacks on refineries are obliterating Russia’s oil-producing capacity in a new setback for the Kremlin.

Three sources told Reuters that Russia’s oil-producing capacity has been reduced by 30 percent as a result of Ukrainian strikes over the last few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Ukrainian strikes have hit nine of Russia’s 35 major refineries since late October, reducing Russia’s total oil refining capacity from around 700,000 metric tons, or 5 million barrels, a day, to 300,000 metric tons, or 2.2 million barrels.

Cars line up to refuel at a Lukoil fuel station amid fuel shortages following a series of Ukrainian air attacks on oil refineries in Russian regions and further gasoline production cuts. Anastasia Barashkova/REUTERS

After an “energy ceasefire” announced by Trump quickly collapsed in October, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil refineries and logistics depots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine is hitting Russian refineries in multiple attacks weekly, with Russian officials confirming on Monday that Kyiv had attacked Russia’s second-biggest refinery, the Kirishov Refinery, causing large explosions.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Beast Digest Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In the past fortnight alone, Ukraine has successfully struck refineries in Afipsky, Ryazan, Saratov, and Kstovo, massively disrupting oil production.

Trump and Zelensky's relationship is on the rocks. Alexander Drago/REUTERS

The strikes are an embarrassment for Putin, who is facing a mounting energy crisis because of the damage to Russia’s refining capacity. Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, has been forced to import oil from abroad and is banning jet fuel exports.

The strikes have hampered Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, causing frontline fuel shortages and spiking domestic inflation and oil prices, with long queues at Russian gas stations. The strikes are also contributing to Russia’s struggle to meet fuel export targets agreed with Trump.

In response, Russia has launched waves of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian targets.

Trump had sought to pressure Ukraine to halt strikes ahead of the midterms, seeking to pin blame on Kyiv for spiking U.S. domestic gas prices, which were really caused by his war with Iran.

Play Video

But Ukraine has stepped up the campaign after the October ceasefire collapsed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky telling reporters Monday that Russia’s energy infrastructure was a legitimate wartime target.

He blamed Moscow for the latest round of fighting, saying Russia had “refused ​the de-escalation steps that our partners talked about.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register