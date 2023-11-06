Putin Plans to Run for President Again in 2024: Report
SIX MORE YEARS
Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to run in next year’s presidential election, sources told Reuters, meaning he will stay in the Kremlin until at least 2030. Those familiar with the situation say Putin, 71, has already made up his mind and advisers are now preparing for a campaign, with a formal public announcement expected soon. Opinion polls in Russia show Putin commands an 80 percent approval rating in the country and is guaranteed victory if he runs given his support from state media and an almost total absence of mainstream public dissent. His spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the report but said in September that no one would be able to compete against Putin if he decided to pursue re-election. Sources said Putin feels compelled to lead Russia out of its most turbulent period in decades created by his war against Ukraine.