Putin Praises North Korea’s ‘Firm Support’ for Ukraine War
BEST BUDS
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea for its “firm support” of his brutal invasion of Ukraine on Friday. His comments came as part of a message of congratulations to Kim Jong Un’s regime celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, in which the former Soviet Union supported the North’s fight against the South. Putin said Soviet pilots carried out “tens of thousands of combat flights,” which helped in “annihilating the enemy” during the Korean War. As well as thanking Pyongyang for supporting his current “special military operation in Ukraine,” Putin praised North Korea’s “solidarity with Russia” on wider international issues, including their shared “determination to counter the policy of the Western group which hinders the establishment of the truly multipolarized and just world order based on the inseparability of the predominance of the international law and security.”