Putin Suffers Through Giant Fireball Humiliation
One of Putin’s goons denied that a factory was on fire, while images showed that a factory was indeed on fire.
Ukraine’s military has launched a barrage of drone strikes against Russian factories.
The overnight attacks targeted Russia’s largest steelworks in Lipetsk and one of its largest chemical plants in Novomoskovsk. Photos and videos circulating on social media appeared to show giant fireballs erupting at the sites.
Russian officials acknowledged a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks, delivering a blow to Putin nearly five years into his war with Ukraine.
In the Tula region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev declared a missile threat early on Wednesday. He subsequently reported a massive Ukrainian drone attack.
“As a result of the UAV debris falling in Novomoskovsk, damage was recorded to an apartment building, private homes, and infrastructure in the adjacent industrial zone,” Milyaev said.
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He added that authorities were still verifying information about casualties and damage.
Russian Telegram channel Exilenova+ identified the target as the Azot chemical plant, part of the EuroChem group and one of Russia’s largest nitrogen fertilizer producers. It reportedly produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea, and methanol—chemicals used in manufacturing ammunition.
Ukrainian news outlet Pravda reported that the blaze was likely located at the plant’s ammonia production unit.
In Lipetsk, Russian social media channel Radar Lipetsk reported that “a massive attack is currently being repelled.” It later reported a fire at the Novolipetsk Steel Plant. Exilenova+ also reported a blaze on the facility’s premises.
The steelworks is Russia’s largest, with capacity to produce 17 million tons of liquid steel annually. The plant was previously attacked in July.
Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov said air defenses had shot down 45 drones over the region overnight. He reported shattered windows in an apartment building, a drone falling onto a garden plot beside a house, and another falling near a residential building in the Dankovsky district.
But he brushed off reports of a major industrial fire, despite images and footage circulating online.
“Reports are circulating on social media and messaging apps about a major fire at an industrial facility. This is not true. Drone debris fell in a wooded area, sparking a fire that has now been contained,” Artamonov said.
The reported strikes come amid a limited ceasefire in Russian-occupied Oleshky, in Ukraine’s Kherson region, which was brokered by first lady Melania Trump. The agreement began Tuesday to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations and provides for a pause through Nov. 1.
Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said neither side had recorded violations.
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