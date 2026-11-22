Russia gets a taste of its own medicine after escalating its naval attacks in the Black Sea.

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A $200 million Russian warship has been blown up while docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi in a dramatic hit against Vladimir Putin’s military might.

The blast was likely caused by a drone strike, with videos showing several large explosions as well as a huge plume of smoke rising from the Merkury missile corvette.

The vessel had docked at the port to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia. It was believed to be escorting Russian military cargo. No deaths were reported, but there were several injuries.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Russian foreign ministry for comment on the attacks.

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No one has claimed responsibility, though observers noted that Ukrainian forces have previously carried out operations targeting Russian ships in the Mediterranean. If it did come from Ukraine, it would represent one of the country’s most successful naval strikes during the five-year war, The Guardian reported.

The attack, which occurred on Libyan soil, would also mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the battlefield increasingly turning towards maritime attacks in the Black Sea and further afield.

Moscow has been upping deadly attacks on cargo ships in recent weeks, with the strikes occurring particularly close to the coastlines of NATO members Romania and Bulgaria.

The attack in Libya reflects a continued territorial widening of the war, which authorities in Benghazi condemned.

“The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to ​be turned into ​an arena for ⁠settling scores or exporting international conflicts,” it said in a statement.

A Russian cargo ship was also hit by a drone in the Baltic Sea on Saturday, leading Finland’s prime minister to warn on X that the conflict was “spilling over into our immediate vicinity.”

He then reiterated his support for Kyiv, saying that “Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor.”

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The same could not be said for President Donald Trump, who sent a peace deal even further into doubt earlier this week, after he repeatedly referred to Putin as his “friend” during a trilateral meeting that also included Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The countries left the conference with only a vague decree towards peace that did not explicitly mention Ukraine.