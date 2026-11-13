 Skip to main content
KREMLIN KURVEBALL

Leak Reveals Putin’s Ironic Family Secret

The Russian dictator has an awkward family predicament on his hands, a leak has revealed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video link in Moscow, Russia, November 5, 2026. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Alexei Babushkin/Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Pool via REUTERS

By Erkki Forster

Vladimir Putin’s secret grandson has been given a new name after an ironic twist put him a little too close to the Russian dictator’s arch-enemy.

Leaked records reveal that Putin’s closely guarded family added a new member in August 2025, when his daughter Katerina Tikhonova, 40, gave birth to a son, Adrian, according to the independent Russian investigative news outlet Agentstvo.

Katerina Tikhonova, deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen on a screen as she takes part in a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Katerina Tikhonova oversees key Russian AI projects and is linked to drone production, an industry that has become a crucial component of her father’s war on Ukraine.

EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

The arrival came with one rather inconvenient wrinkle for the 74-year-old despot: by convention, his grandson’s last name would be none other than “Zelensky.”

Adrian’s father is ballet dancer Igor Zelensky, 57, who headed the Bavarian State Ballet in Germany until his father-in-law launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Although Igor Zelensky and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are not related, it appears to be an association Putin was unwilling to entertain after years of unsuccessfully trying to topple the democratically elected Ukrainian leader.

volodymyr zelensky

Zelensky has become the face of Ukraine’s resistance to Putin’s attempt to bring the country under Moscow’s control.

Cornelius Poppe/via REUTERS

According to leaked civil registry records, Putin’s grandson has been registered as Adrian Tikhonov, taking the masculine form of his mother Katerina’s surname rather than his father’s.

Adrian’s birth certificate was issued by Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, known as the “Kremlin Clinic.”

It took unusually long—11 months—after Adrian’s birth for him to be registered.

Play Video

Katerina Tikhonova, the younger of Putin’s two acknowledged daughters, is a former acrobatic dancer who now oversees key Russian AI projects and is linked to drone production, an industry that has become a crucial component of her father’s war on Ukraine.

Adrian is Tikhonova’s second child with Igor Zelensky. The couple had their firstborn daughter Elsa in 2017.

At birth, Elsa was given her father’s surname, using the feminine form “Zelenskaya.” But she is now believed to have dropped the inconvenient name in favor of her mother’s Tikhonova, according to the Daily Mail.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva

Former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva is allegedly Vladimir Putin’s longtime lover and the mother of two of his children.

REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / Reuters

Tikhonova’s older sister Maria Vorontsova, 41, is Putin’s first daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, 68. Vorontsova has two children, ages 14 and 9.

Putin’s rumored longtime lover Alina Kabaeva, 43, is only a few years older than both of his daughters. She reportedly has two young sons with the dictator: Ivan, 11, and Vladimir, 8.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
BIG BLOW

Russians Panic as Putin Is Dealt Deadly Fireball Humiliation

Isabel van Brugen

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW