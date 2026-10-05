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Putin’s NHL Star Pal Announces Retirement

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer announced that his 22nd season will be his last, following backlash over a pro-United Russia ad.

Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin (8) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden.

Danny Wild/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By Reagin von Lehe

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, has announced that this year, his 22nd season in the league, will be his last. He made the decision with his family after the Washington Capitals missed the playoffs. The 41-year-old Capitals captain issued a statement on Monday with the team, saying, “I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision.” Ovechkin helped lead the team to its lone Stanley Cup championship in 2018. His final-year contract pays $1 million, plus a $4.75 million bonus and a $3.25 million signing bonus. Ovechkin appeared in a political video for the United Russia Party this past September, which supports President Vladimir Putin. “They asked me to do this… I’m Russian, and I support my country.” Ovechkin said when asked about the video. He and his family will retire to Russia once the season ends. Ovechkin also started a social movement supporting Putin in 2017, and a picture of him with the Russian president is his Instagram profile picture. After the invasion of Ukraine, Ovechkin said, “I’m for peace and love, and I hope everything is going to be OK.”

Read it at USA Today

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