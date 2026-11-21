The Russian leader has apparently failed to convince those within his ranks of his war narrative.

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Vladimir Putin’s crusade to win over war veterans has been brutally exposed as a farce by members of his own party.

The Russian leader’s “Time of Heroes” program has, since its inception in early 2024, sought to put a romanticized spin on the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine and the meat grinder tactics used by the military to keep feeding the war machine, signaling to both military veterans and the wider Russian public that those who have served on the battlefield will serve as the country’s new “elite” and hold prestigious places in government.

That notion went up in flames this week after two local lawmakers from Putin’s United Russia party were caught using their supposed enthusiasm for the program to lure vulnerable men into a deranged scheme. After forcing the men to sign contracts to join the war, they arranged quick marriages before deployment and set up bank accounts to receive “death benefits” for their newlywed husbands’ inevitable battlefield demise.

Irina Bezman showed off her new husband in a social media post nodding to the "time of heroes." VK

Federal investigators in Krasnoyarsk Krai detailed the bizarre plot in a press release announcing the charges—though they neglected to mention that two of the suspects were the face of Putin’s local “Time of Heroes” program as deputies of United Russia.

The group first stole a one-time payment issued to one of the men for his military service in the amount of 1.8 million rubles ($22,000), and “following the death of the service member, the group stole another 5 million rubles from his bank account,” investigators said.

They reportedly failed to get access to the bank account of the other duped groom.

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The two women, identified in local reports as 41-year-old Irina Bezman and 64-year-old Galina Kalimulina, worked as deputies of the Sharypovo District Council and routinely posted about their support for the war.

It was one of their social media posts that reportedly triggered local scrutiny: Bezman, in a now-deleted post, shared a photo of herself with her new husband, Vladimir, holding up their marriage certificate at the local registration office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) attend a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier to mark the Defender of the Fatheland Day on February 23, 2015 in central Moscow, Russia. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

The local outlet Zapad24 reports that residents were immediately baffled to see the local councilwoman had married a man from a very different walk of life, known mainly for hanging out on a local church’s steps and sweeping the courtyard.

Kalimulina, who had served as the executive secretary of the regional branch of United Russia, was described as the mastermind of the scheme.

She filled her social media pages with posts in support of the war and Russian troops, often signing off on them with the hashtag “We don’t abandon our own.”