QAnon-Loving Congresswoman-Elect Claims House Mask Mandate Was Designed to ‘Oppress’ Her

Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took personal offense to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday that people must wear masks while speaking on the House floor. “Is this the Marjorie Mask Mandate, @SpeakerPelosi?” Greene wrote on Twitter, despite not being named by Pelosi. “An oppressive violation of my rights.” Greene first gained notoriety for her support of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Since being elected to Congress, her tone hasn’t changed; she stated last month that “masks are oppressive” on the same day the U.S broke a daily record for COVID-19 cases. “#MyBodyMyChoice,” Greene added Tuesday.