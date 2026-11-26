SECONDS FROM DISASTER Pilot Takes Drastic Action to Avoid Horror Plane Crash The pilot aborted the landing just seconds before touching down. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images # 4

A Qantas pilot was forced to make a split-second decision to avoid a potential runway collision after spotting another aircraft directly in his plane’s landing path at Sydney Airport. Flight QF426, traveling from Melbourne on Wednesday morning, was just 300 feet above ground when the crew spotted an Air New Zealand A321 jet crossing the runway. With the aircraft only seconds from touchdown, the pilot immediately aborted the landing and performed a go-around, circling over Sydney Harbour before safely landing minutes later. A passenger told 7NEWS the pilot explained that another plane had been blocking their runway. The Air Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the incident. The near-miss comes just months after two Qantas aircraft narrowly avoided colliding on neighboring Sydney Airport runways in August.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options