Pilot Takes Drastic Action to Avoid Horror Plane Crash
The pilot aborted the landing just seconds before touching down.
A Qantas pilot was forced to make a split-second decision to avoid a potential runway collision after spotting another aircraft directly in his plane’s landing path at Sydney Airport. Flight QF426, traveling from Melbourne on Wednesday morning, was just 300 feet above ground when the crew spotted an Air New Zealand A321 jet crossing the runway. With the aircraft only seconds from touchdown, the pilot immediately aborted the landing and performed a go-around, circling over Sydney Harbour before safely landing minutes later. A passenger told 7NEWS the pilot explained that another plane had been blocking their runway. The Air Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the incident. The near-miss comes just months after two Qantas aircraft narrowly avoided colliding on neighboring Sydney Airport runways in August.
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