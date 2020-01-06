Soleimani’s Daughter Scolds ‘Crazy Trump’ as Millions Attend Tehran Funeral
The daughter of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani—who was killed in a U.S. airstrike last week—has warned “Crazy Trump” that her father’s death will ultimately bring a “dark day” for the United States. Iranian state media said millions of Iranians gathered in the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of the Quds Force commander, whose assassination has brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war. “Crazy Trump, don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom,” Zeinab Soleimani said in her address broadcast on state TV, according to Reuters. The scale of the crowds in Tehran shown on television were reminiscent of scenes in 1989 for the funeral of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The coffins of the Iranian general and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, also left dead after Friday’s drone strike, were passed across the heads of mourners gathered in Tehran as they chanted “Death to America.” Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wept as he offered prayers for the slain military commander. In an interview on Iranian state TV broadcast Monday, Gen. Esmail Ghaani, the successor to Soleimani, vowed to take revenge for his death.