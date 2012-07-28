Queen a Hit Among Athletes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
It's nice to know the queen is in your corner. After starring as the most glamorous Bond girl ever to fake jumping out of a helicopter, Queen Elizabeth II made a tour of the athletes' village on Saturday during which she met some of those competing under the Union Jack. “For her to come through and meet the athletes, and see where we’re living, it was amazing,” said 24-year-old basketball player Rose Anderson of the monarch’s peek into the athletes’ residential area. “She’s beautiful,” said Australian contender Jess Fox. “We saw her from afar last night in the stadium, but it was amazing to see her like this.” Buckingham Palace confirmed that the queen agreed last year to participate in a taped segment of the Games’ opening ceremony.