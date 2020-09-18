CHEAT SHEET
Queen Elizabeth Strips Harvey Weinstein of Prestigious Honor She Gave Him in 2004
GO OFF, QUEEN
Read it at Variety
It was hard to see how Harvey Weinstein’s spectacular fall from grace could go any further—but now he’s been publicly disowned by Queen Elizabeth II. On Friday, the palace gave notice that the Queen has ordered that Weinstein be stripped of an honorific title he was awarded by the monarch back in 2004. The Queen gave Weinstein the prestigious title in recognition of his contribution to the British film industry. But, in a clinical yet brutal notice issued Friday morning, it was confirmed that the Queen had ordered that Weinstein’s title be “canceled and annulled” and that his name will be “erased” from the historic records. Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault at a prison in upstate New York.