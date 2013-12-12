Queen Is Mad Police Ate Her Snacks

CHEAT SHEET
Some snacks are only fit for royalty. Queen Elizabeth was apparently "furious" after discovering royal protection officers digging into the "Bombay mix" left for her around Buckingham Palace, according to a memo sent by News of the World's former royal editor to Andy Coulson, and presented during the phone hacking trail on Thursday. The queen, it claimed, even "started marking the bowls to see when the levels dipped. Memo now gone around to all palace cops telling them to keep their sticky fingers out." The nerve.