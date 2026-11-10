Queen of Norway’s Son Attacked While on House Arrest
The queen’s son was staying at the estate while under house arrest.
The son of Norway’s Queen Mette-Marit was allegedly attacked by an intruder at the royal estate where he is staying under house arrest. An unidentified man showed up at the property on Friday shortly after midnight and started banging and kicking at the door. Marius Borg Høiby, 29, opened the door and the man pushed inside, before Høiby pushed him back out and contacted police. “We can confirm that we arrested a person near Høiby’s home on Friday night,” Eirik Veum of the Norwegian Police Security Service told the Norwegian outlet NRK. “Beyond that, we have no comment.” The Norwegian queen’s son does not hold a royal title and has been on house arrest ever since he appealed a July conviction on two counts of rape and a four-year prison sentence. Høiby’s home is outside the area covered by the Norwegian royal family’s security detail, according to NRK. Høiby’s defense attorney Alexander Greaker said your own home “is a place where you should feel safe, and in the situation Marius is in right now, it is easy to understand that he has experienced this as very unpleasant and unsafe.”
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