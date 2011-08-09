CHEAT SHEET
It's been a relatively quiet night in London as the deployment of 16,000 police officers seems to have worked. But the violence has spread to other U.K. cities such as Manchester. Fire bombs were thrown at shops and looting persisted as Manchester police tried to contain the anarchy. There were also disturbances in Birmingham, West Midlands, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton. Scotland Yard has authorized the use of plastic bullets. But London was in lockdown after Prime Minister David Cameron doubled the police presence and ordered officers to crack down on chaos and violence in the capital on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, baseball bats and other riot gear are currently listed on Amazon U.K.'s best-seller list.