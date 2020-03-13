R. Kelly Hit With New Charges in New York Indictment
R. Kelly has been hit with new charges, as New York federal prosecutors seek to prove the disgraced singer, as well as members of his entourage, pursued women and underage girls to recruit them to have sex with the R&B star. In the superseding indictment filed Friday, prosecutors charged Kelly with coercion and enticement, coercion of a minor, and transportation of a minor—all under the Mann Act. All three charges relate to Jane Doe No. 5, who alleges she had sex with Kelly while she was underage in 2015. He was also charged with four new racketeering acts. Kelly now facing nine charges in New York and 13 charges in Illinois, where he is accused of sexually abusing underage girls and conspiring with two former employees to rig his 2008 child-pornography trial in Cook County.