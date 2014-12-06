Racial Profiling OK for Some Officials

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Post
Attorney General Eric Holder is expected to announce revisions next week to the Justice Department’s rules for racial profiling, banning it from national security cases for the first time. But many officers and agents within the Department of Homeland Security will still be free to profile, including the Transportation Security Administration and key parts of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The FBI is also allowed to continue “mapping,” or using demographic data about ethnic groups to designate particular neighborhoods for possible investigations.