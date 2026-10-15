GOON ON GOON Trump Goons’ Raging Secret Civil War Spills Into the Open Explosive emails expose a bitter feud between two senior Trump appointees. Paolo Zampolli/Instagram

A vicious battle between two of Donald Trump’s senior appointees has exploded into public view after months of bitter infighting and extraordinary threats.

The feud sees Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau take on Paolo Zampolli, the president’s longtime friend and special envoy who, the Daily Beast reported earlier this month, has been accused in a lawsuit of drugging and raping a much younger woman, which he denies.

Explosive emails obtained by Politico expose how the bitter power struggle between the pair spiraled into threats of dismissal, allegations of misconduct and accusations of leaking damaging information to the press.

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They show that Landau, 62, repeatedly ordered Zampolli, 56, not to involve himself in foreign policy matters beyond his official responsibilities, or he would face dismissal and legal consequences.

Zampolli has had a well-documented friendship with the Trumps over the years, and they even rang in the New Year together at Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Paolo Zampolli/Instagram

The extraordinary exchanges sometimes included more than a dozen Trump administration officials.

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In one November email, Landau accused Zampolli of pursuing potentially unlawful business and economic activities without authorization.

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Zampolli, who has claimed he introduced Melania Trump to her future husband, rejected the allegations and insisted his position was dependent on the president, not Landau.

The feud heightened in June when Zampolli accused Landau of leaking damaging information about him to The New York Times. Landau categorically denied that accusation and ordered Zampolli to stop sending what he called “unhinged emails” while awaiting instructions from the White House.

It's fair to say Landau is not a fan of Zampolli. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Zampolli also asked the State Department’s inspector general to investigate Landau.

The hostility even spilled into international diplomacy, after Landau contacted Serbia’s foreign minister to warn him that Zampolli lacked authorization to represent Washington on matters beyond culture. Landau even apologized for any confusion Zampolli’s visit to Belgrade had caused, according to Politico.

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Zampolli claimed Trump knew about the feud and had been unhappy with both men, while an administration official told the outlet that the episode had been “cartoonish and embarrassing.”

When approached for comment by Politico, the State Department defended Landau’s responsibility for supervising special envoys.

The bitter infighting comes as Zampolli faces a civil lawsuit filed by model and tech entrepreneur Victoria Drake, 33, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his Manhattan townhouse in October 2023.

Zampolli emphatically denies the allegations, which have not been adjudicated. He has filed a criminal complaint against Drake in Italy and threatened a $100 million lawsuit, which is yet to materialize.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, the State Department, and Zampolli for comment.

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