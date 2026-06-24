Raging Trump, 80, Loses It at ‘Unattractive’ Foe in Unhinged Rant

President Donald Trump has called one of his key Democratic foes “unattractive” in a gloating, gender-confused Truth Social post.

Trump, 80, seized on the fact that his longtime critic George Conway, 62, finished last in Tuesday’s New York district primary with a mere 6.1 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

The primary was won by State Rep. Micah Lasher, beating Alex Bores, with former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg a distant third in a crowded race to replace the retiring longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Kellyanne Conway with then-husband George Conway in 2017. JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

Attorney Conway, 62, split from top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway in 2023, after 22 years of marriage, in an “amicable” divorce. She remains a contributor to Fox News, with her links to Trump reportedly a source of tension during their relationship.

George Conway is a founder of the anti-MAGA Lincoln Project, and his X bio says he is “Fighting for NYC and against Trump with all I have.” He told potential voters he was only going to serve one term, impeach Trump, and then retire.

On election day, Conway was sharing posts about the new book Regime Change by White House reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, including a claim that Trump ran in 2024 to stay “out of prison.”

George Conway posts about Trump on the day of the New York election. screen grab

Conway added, “Yep. And Maggie first reported in early 2019 that Trump may have run in 2020 for that very same reason.”

Even before all the votes were counted, the president was quick to gloat and not afraid to get personal, weighing in on George Conway’s appearance and oddly referring to the Fox News contributor Kellyanne as his “husband.”

“Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED in the Primaries tonight,” Trump wrote, saying he was running in a “rather weak field of young and aggressive Communists.”

Donald Trump posts about George Conway. screen grab

The thrice-married Trump then wrote, “No wonder his ‘husband’ dumped him like a dog!” referring to his ex-wife. Conway has a new girlfriend, Ellen Braaten, with whom he was photographed during his campaign.

Trump added, “This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George!”

He followed up 10 minutes later with a separate post attacking Dan Goldman, the New York Democratic congressman and chief investigator during Trump’s first impeachment trial. Goldman lost his primary race to former New York City comptroller Brad Lander.

“Weak and pathetic Congressman Dan Goldman just lost, BIG!” Trump wrote. “I guess people didn’t like him illegally targeting President TRUMP. In any event, this jerk is finally GONE!”

George Conway with his girlfriend Ellen Braaten. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Trump still seemed angry at 2:38 a.m on Wednesday, posting “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!,” nearly four hours after his post about Conway and his electoral challengers.

Trump ally Roger Stone also rejoiced in the New York result, calling Conway a “repulsive load of s---” and noting that he spent $6 million to come in fifth.

Conway has been relentless in his attacks on Trump throughout his campaign. He claimed that Trump’s “corruption” hurts “everybody in their own personal pocketbooks, their lives, everything they do.” The attorney told The New Yorker that abortion, affordability and housing were some of his legislative concerns, but said, “We can’t fix all of that until he’s gone.”

George Conway was running to get Trump impeached and then retire. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Conway said, “How do you spend $1 billion on a ballroom? It’s insane. We spent all this money to refurbish this 747 he got from Qatar.” He also poked the bear with a 60-second campaign ad where he directly addressed the president.

“I cost you $88 million f---ing dollars, and I’ve only just gotten started,” he begins the ad, referring to the $88 million a judge ordered Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll for defamation after denying her allegations that he sexually assaulted her. Conway had encouraged Carroll to pursue legal action against Trump.

“I know you like putting your name on everything from your plane to the Kennedy Center,” Conway said. “But the only thing your name is going to be left on when I’m done with you is the orange jumpsuit you’re going to have to wear in prison.”

Pointing to the Capitol building, Conway said, “That’s where we’re going to hold your third and final impeachment trial, the one that’s going to put you away for good, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of that.”

Conway shared the White House’s statement about the ad on his X account.

“Lightweight George Conway is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person,” the spokesperson said. “His severe and debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement syndrome has melted his brain and made him crazy in the head.”