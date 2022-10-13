Residents in the neighborhood of Hedingham in Raleigh, North Carolina have been told to stay inside amid reports of an active shooter.

Details were light but the Raleigh Police Department posted a confirmation that “law enforcement is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Dr and Bay Harbor Dr.”

Police said multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation.

In their latest update, police wrote: “This is still an active investigation” and confirmed sections of the Hedingham neighborhood remained closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene, they said.

“I heard two gunshots and they were really loud so I knew something was close by, and then I heard three other gunshots,” Robert, a witness, told WRAL. “I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage.”

Sources have told WRAL that multiple people are dead in the shooting, including an off-duty police officer, though cops have made no confirmation as yet.

Numerous reports indicate at least three or four patients were transported to a nearby hospital trauma care center, WakeMed, after the shooting but their conditions are unknown.

Police warned residents in the area, which is filled with residential homes, to stay inside. Police said those who see anything or anyone suspicious should call 911 immediately.

Police earlier said residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road were being advised to remain indoors. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Aerial vision of the scene from Sky 5 showed a large police presence including sniffer dogs at the scene. Photographer Ed Wilson, reporting from the helicopter, said police had been moving locations and focused their priorities on nearby woods. He said cops were clearly looking for someone in the area.

“When we got to the original scene there was a lot of police officers running around with long guns and handguns,” he said.

In a tweet, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed he had spoken with Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and “instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.