Rand Paul Heads to New Hampshire

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
It’s never too early, Rand Paul. The Kentucky senator announced Wednesday that he will visit New Hampshire next month, making him the first of the potential 2016 candidates to take a trip to the state that holds the symbolic first primary. Paul will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire GOP’s first-ever Liberty Dinner on May 20. Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus is also scheduled to attend. Given the state’s libertarian leanings, Paul should fit right in.