Rand Paul Heads to New Hampshire

    Senator Rand Paul on March 19. (Alex Wong/Getty)

    It’s never too early, Rand Paul. The Kentucky senator announced Wednesday that he will visit New Hampshire next month, making him the first of the potential 2016 candidates to take a trip to the state that holds the symbolic first primary. Paul will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire GOP’s first-ever Liberty Dinner on May 20. Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus is also scheduled to attend. Given the state’s libertarian leanings, Paul should fit right in.

