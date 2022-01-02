CHEAT SHEET
Kodak Black Arrested for Trespassing in South Florida
Rapper Kodak Black was arrested by South Florida police on Saturday on a trespassing charge. Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach during the early morning of New Year’s Day. The Broward county sheriff’s office has not yet released details around the reason for or circumstances surrounding the arrest. Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was able to post bond and be released the same day of the arrest. In 2020, Black’s three year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons was commuted by President Donald Trump halfway through his sentence. More recently in April, the rapper was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl.