Rapper Quavo, of Migos Fame, Is about to Be an Action Movie Star

He’s known for being a hip-hop star, but soon Quavo will be zooming into theaters as the lead of an upcoming action movie. Called Takeover, the film centers on Atlanta’s fast-paced world of automobile street takeovers and the daredevils who inhabit it. Alexa, play “Congratulations” by Post Malone ft. Quavo.

A takeover is essentially like a flash mob, only with cars instead of people. And dangerous automotive stunts instead of a choreographed group dance to a Katy Perry song at your cousin’s wedding. Basically, drivers block off streets and parking lots in massive numbers to show off and do tricks for each other.

According to Deadline, the co-founder and frontman of rap group Migos will be playing Guy Miller, a parolee known for his prowess behind the wheel who is attempting to put his life back together after being released from prison. However, he is soon driven (yes, pun intended) back into the gritty takeover scene. Though he has only done two other feature length films, Quavo is no stranger to acting. The rapper has appeared in high profile series like Atlanta, Black-ish, and Narcos: Mexico.

Penned by Die Hard screenwriter Jeb Stuart and Brandon Easton, Takeover will combine live action footage and cutting-edge hybrid animation from the studio Trioscope to capture the wild sideshow stunts. Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtsy will be directing the unique project.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” Quavo said in a statement to Deadline. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”