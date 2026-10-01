‘HE SAW A PUNCHING BAG’ Rapper Arrested on Disturbing Charges The rapper was arrested on domestic violence charges. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Rapper Rick Ross, 50, has been arrested on domestic violence charges, according to local police. Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail at 6:10 a.m. local time on Thursday on two battery charges. One of the allegations involves battery by strangulation; the other is a misdemeanor count of battery. Both charges are classified as domestic violence offenses in jail records. Miami-Dade jail and court records list Ross’ bond at $6,000. Authorities have released few details about the allegations or identified the person involved. The arrest comes days after Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, 39, publicly accused the rapper of physical abuse. Kendrick shared photos of what appeared to be a swollen lip, alleging Ross had injured her, and wrote, “He saw a punching bag.” She added: “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will.” Kendrick and Ross have been linked since at least August 2025. Ross, who has never been married, has five children. His daughter Toie, born in 2002, is his first and only daughter with W.A.G.s to Riches star Lastonia Leviston. In 2005, he had a son, William, with ex Tia Kemp. He also has three children with ex-girlfriend Briana Camille: Berkeley, born in 2017; Billion, born in 2018; and Bliss, born in 2020.

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