Rare $10 Coin From Gold Rush Era Sells for Jaw-Dropping Price

An astonishingly rare piece of Gold Rush history fetched $354,375 after sparking a bidding war at a California auction. The $10 gold coin, struck in 1852, attracted 74 offers before selling through Great Collections in Irvine on Sunday. Specialists say just seven other examples are known to exist. Four were recovered from the wreck of the SS Central America, and experts say the one sold on Sunday is the only surviving example in mint condition. Its design shows Liberty on one side and an American eagle bearing a shield on the other. A refinery founded by Hungarian immigrants who reached California during the Gold Rush in 1850 produced the coin in San Francisco. It was by far the priciest item to change hands at last week’s auction. A 1918 Lincoln Illinois Centennial Half Dollar brought in $78,750, while a 1854 Seated Liberty Half Dollar sold for $33,750.
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