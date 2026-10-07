IT’S OVER ‘Real Housewives’ Star Files for Divorce After 16 Years of Marriage The split comes after a source revealed the couple had been “living separate lives.” The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, NBC.com # 1

“Real Housewives” star Whitney Rose, 40, has filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Justin Rose, 58. Page Six reports that the divorce paperwork has already been filed in a Salt Lake City court. In July, a source revealed the couple had been “living separate lives.” “They are never together, even when they’re in the same place, like the gym,” the insider told Page Six. Whitney and Justin have both expressed “frustrations” about their marriage and were just staying together “for the sake of the kids,” one source said. The two are parents to daughter Bobbie, 16, and son Brooks, 13. Justin also has three sons from a previous marriage. On a recent episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney got emotional while telling Justin she was “in pain” after a “really rough” 2025, confessing, “I was using alcohol to cope with my struggles at home.” She later admitted on the show that “disagreeing and arguing about the business snowballed into arguing about everything,” adding that “space away from Justin” is what she needed.

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