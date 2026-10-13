Reality Star’s Wig Sparks Botched Facelift Rumors
The “Real Housewives” star has been the subject of rampant gossip over her hair.
Meredith Marks is shutting down speculation that she is hiding evidence of a botched facelift beneath a wig.
The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star addressed the chatter on Threads on Thursday after a viewer asked whether her castmates’ remarks about her hair crossed a line.
“Do we know why Meredith is wearing a wig?” the fan asked. “They keep going in on a situation that she may not have chosen. This might be body-shaming.”
“Let me be clear,” Marks responded. “I have no visible scars to hide. My doctor is excellent.”
She added, “And no, they do not know why I am wearing a wig. I did not share that information.”
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While Marks acknowledged the wig, she stopped short of explaining why she chose the style.
The reality star has experimented with wigs before, wearing a platinum-blonde one for a 2025 photoshoot with son Brooks Marks on Next Gen NYC.
The hair mystery began during the Sept. 23 episode of the Bravo series, when Marks surprised her fellow Housewives with news of a facelift.
During a ski outing hosted by Lisa Barlow, Bronwyn Newport asked why the jewelry designer was planning to sit out the action.
“Doctor’s orders, I had a facelift like a month ago,” Marks explained.
Whitney Rose thought she had spotted another change in Marks’s appearance.
“When I saw Meredith at Angie’s house, I could tell something was different,” Rose said in a confessional. “I just couldn’t tell if it was her face or her hair.”
Rose then praised Marks for supposedly admitting she was wearing a wig, only for a producer to point out that she had never said that. Rose responded with an awkward “Oh, OK.”
Marks had a less flattering assessment of the reunion. “Seeing some of these women today is more painful than my facelift recovery,” she joked in a confessional.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. facelift patients can typically resume everyday activities within two to three weeks but should avoid strenuous exercise and heavy lifting for four to six weeks.
Marks, however, has described a remarkably quick recovery from her February procedure, performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garo Kassabian.
Kassabian told Marie Claire he combined endoscopic and deeper-plane techniques for her customized face and neck lift.
The first 48 hours post-op, she told the outlet last month that she noticed more swelling on one side of her face than the other, while a nurse remained at her side to monitor her recovery.
The reality star quickly returned to her busy schedule, returning to her DJ tour just 10 days after surgery, she told the outlet.
Marks said she opted for surgery after feeling that her face looked heavier than she wanted, despite feeling youthful and healthy.
“I didn’t want to look like a different person. I just wanted to look refreshed,” Marks said. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”
She also told Marie Claire that women should decide for themselves which cosmetic procedures to disclose rather than having castmates reveal them.
Marks has been candid about other cosmetic treatments. In 2024, she revealed that she had undergone a third breast reduction because, she said, her breast tissue continued to grow. She suspected hormones and genetics played a role but had not received a definitive diagnosis.
She told NewBeauty in October 2025 that she preferred light Botox, had previously dissolved her facial filler, and was a fan of thread lifts.
As for her latest procedure, Marks made her satisfaction clear to Bravo Insider.
“I’m happy, I love it,” she said. “Maybe fans will be more surprised that I’m honest about it.”
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