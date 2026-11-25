I DO ‘Real Housewives’ Star Engaged to Girlfriend After Divorce The couple is engaged a year after publicly announcing their relationship. Porsha Williams, Instagram # 2

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed that her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, has proposed. “I said YES💍 - Engaged 11/21/26 ❤️" Williams, 45, posted on Instagram. The couple shared a video kissing and debuting their rings. The new fiancés went public with their relationship about a year ago, sharing romantic holiday photos. Williams, divorced entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, whom she described as “a narcissist”, after 15 months of marriage. She was also previously married to NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Williams left the Real Housewives franchise in 2021, just before her marriage to Guobadia, and starred in spin-off series Porsha’s Family Matters. She returned to the series in 2024 for Season 16. “Congratulations FRICK & @sway_thepro‼️” former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks wrote. “I knew forever was inevitable for y’all! The way you love each other is unmatched! Can’t wait for the wedding 💒 May this type of love and ring find me 😜✅ MY GIRL STAY WINNING 🏆”

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